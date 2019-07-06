Bhubaneswar: The state government Saturday appointed Arun Bothra, Inspector General (IG) of state Crime Branch, CID, as the new Managing Director of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) established under the Housing and Urban Development department.

The public transport services ‘Mo Bus’ and ‘Mo Cycle’ are being operated by CRUT in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri.

Bothra, a 1996-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, will act as CRUT MD in addition with the current posting of IG of the CID, CB of Odisha Police. Balwant Singh, who was holding the post of CRUT MD, is currently the Puri Collector.