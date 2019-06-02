Kendrapara: A young man who had been to take bath in Brahmani river at Pattamundai in Kendrapara district Saturday evening was allegedly killed by a crocodile.

According to locals, the man along with other villagers had been to take bath in the river. Meanwhile, a crocodile appeared out of the blue and dragged him into the water. He has been missing ever since.

The missing man is a resident of Mandapada village. Locals who were present at the spot rushed to help but the man so far remains untraceable.

Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and carried out a search operation on being informed about the incident. The operation continues at the time of filing this report.

