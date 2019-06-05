Sambalpur: A paramilitary force jawan allegedly committed suicide by firing on his head from his service rifle at the CRPF camp on Jujumura police station premises in this district Tuesday.

The deceased, Buta Singh, a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was a native of Alupur village under Mansa police limits in Punjab.

Jujumura police personnel and fellow jawans of CRPF found him in a pool of blood and rushed him to Jujumura Hospital. Three bullets are said to have pierced his head.

After giving him primary treatment, doctors shifted him to the VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation after sending the body for post-mortem. Three empty cartridges, an INSAS rifle and a mobile phone were seized from the spot.

It was alleged that Singh was talking to someone on his mobile phone when he suddenly turned his service rifle on his head and pulled the trigger.

Refusal of his leave application and increasing pressure on him by his superiors might have prompted him to take the extreme step, according to the talk making rounds.

When contacted, SP Sanjiv Arora said preliminary inquiries indicated it to be a case of suicide. However, the police are probing the case from all angles. The jawan’s family members have been informed, the SP said.

The incident occurred after Singh visited the gym in the CRPF camp at 1 pm when suddenly three rounds of gunshots were heard from inside.