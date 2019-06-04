Burla: A commando of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died of bullet injuries at Burla based Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) Tuesday.

According to a source, the deceased has been identified as Buta Singh. He has three bullet injuries on his body.

That said, it is not clear if it is a case of accidentally firing, suicide attempt or he was shot at by someone else. The agency is yet to issue a statement on the incident. A post-mortem report is also awaited.

The source added that gunshots were heard from the premises of the CRPF Jujumara camp in Sambalpur district at about 3:00pm today. Singh was subsequently found from the site severely wounded and was moved to VIMSAR where he breathed his last.