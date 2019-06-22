The second day of India International Dance Festival brought together a variety of dance styles like classical, tribal, folk, martial, western and oriental

BHUBANESWAR: The second day of India International Dance Festival hosted by Samskritiki witnessed some spectacular performances from eminent artistes at Bhanja Kala Mandap here Saturday.

The dance fest is a multi-city event. Launched in 2015 as India’s only festival of its kind that brings all dance styles together (classical-tribal-folk-martial-western-oriental), it is being staged in Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Amravati and Guwahati.

The event was graced by eminent Odissi exponents Sabita Mishra, Sangeeta Dash and Bharatnatyam exponent Suchismita Sen Biswas.

Interacting with Orissa Post, founder, Samskritiki, Shyamhari Chakra said, “IIDF is a platform that salutes diverse dance pattern of India right from tribal, folk, classical and martial to contemporary. This platform gives every dancer the opportunity to perform and showcase her talent. It only celebrates dance minus any division and it celebrates the artistes.”

The event started with Tripti Dutta Mazumdar performing Bharatnatyam, followed by another Bharatnatyam performance by Srabanti Bhattacharya who hails from Kolkata. What really mesmerised the audience was the performance of Shally Srivastava who performed on Durga Stutee.

A disciple of Guru Sharon Lowen, she performed on ‘Jata Joota Samyuktam’ song which was originally choreographed by Late Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra. Her performance depicts woman empowerment or Shakti through ‘Roudra Ras’ and ‘Sringar Ras’ of Goddess Durga.

“I felt like coming to my second home. IIDF is pure bliss for all the dancers here who connect to the crowd instantly. I am proud to be able to perform here,” she said.

Vyshnabi Prativadi from Hyderabad presented a Kuchipudi dance that held the audience glued to their seats. She performed on ‘Tarangam’ written by Saint Narayan Tirtha. The song speaks about Lord Krishna as the ultimate soul who removes obstacles from everyone’s life.

The dance also showcased Lord Krishna’s mischievousness while stealing Makhan from neighbours. Through a brilliant portrayal of varied emotions, the dancer depicted Krishna’s mother Yashoda comforting him.

Her traditional performance on a Brass plate allured Kuchipudi aspirants amidst the audience who were spellbound. She also performed on famous Telegu Poet Angamcharaya’s ‘Palaku Penali Palli’. It’s a ‘Sringarpadam’ which describes Lord’s Venkatesh’s ‘Sringar Ras’.

A Kathak dancer from Indore Bhavini Kumawat performed excellently and made her Lucknow Gharana proud. She spellbound the audience with her performance which was replete with ‘Teen Taal’, ‘Tode’, ‘Thumri’ and ‘Tarana’ acts.

She said, “The use of Ghungroo is more prevalent in Kathak and being a disciple of Pandit Birju Maharaj, it’s a proud moment to showcase Kathak’s Mogul beauty. People often relate to Thumri where lord Krishna teases Radha. It showcases their immortal love for each other.”

Other dancers who performed on the occasion were Pallavi Kar (Odissi), Aditi Srinidhi Gopal (Bharatnatyam), Mamta Vasant Kumar (Mohiniattam), Tania Chatterjee (Bharatnatyam), Preethi Ghadei (Kuchipudi), Nishi Ratnam (Kathak), Amita Khare and Group (Kathak).

Amita Lohia, a Kathak aspirant, said, “It’s a perfect dance fest that has inspired learners like me to work harder and perform like there is no tomorrow. Performances of these eminent dancers have made me quite ecstatic.”

Sridha Paul from Kolkata hosted the event which also witnessed dancer Priyanka Mishra and Nrutyanipuna group from Bhubaneswar performing a stellar ‘Mangalacharan’. The dance festival is scheduled to conclude Sunday.