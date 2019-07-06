Nirakarpur: Unguarded ATM counters in Nirakarpur panchayat have turned into dens for anti-social elements and mentally unsound persons. At times stray dogs can also be seen inside the kiosks, locals have said.

There are seven ATM counters in Nirakarpur panchayat in Khordha district out of which only one is guarded. The remaining six have become unsafe for the public owing to the occupants there.

Local residents have alleged that the close circuit television camera installed at the ATM kiosks are out of order most of the time, giving rise to incidents like ATM loot and snatching. “We have intimated the issue to the concerned officials, but to no avail,” they added.

In summer, stray dogs and anti socials were seen taking shelter in these kiosks and now in rainy season, mentally unsound persons can also be seen making the most of these unguarded kiosks.

No sooner the sun sets in these people take over of these kiosks. Oblivious to people’s discomfort, they spread their loin clothes on the machines and fall into deep sleep.

“Most customers dare not to go to these ATMs fearing they might get attacked or robbed by these people,” observed some residents here.

Resentment brews among the locals as the concerned authorities are not taking any preventive measures despite repeated complaints.

PNN