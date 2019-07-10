Bhubaneswar: Officers of customs department Wednesday seized gold worth more than Rs 5 lakh from a passenger after he arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here from Bangkok, an official said.

The passenger is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and he had taken an Air Asia flight to come to Bhubaneswar, the official said.

Acting on information, the officers of air intelligence unit (AIU) of the customs department zeroed in on the passenger, he said.

The AIU officers recovered a gold chain of foreign origin, the official said, adding, it was tactfully concealed beneath the collar of the passenger’s T-shirt, he added.

The gold chain weighed more than 150 gram, he said, adding, the passenger has been taken into custody.

(PTI)