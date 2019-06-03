Cuttack: The Barabati Stadium here will be hosting India’s third ODI December 22 against West Indies, as the BCCI announced the full home schedule of the year.

The home season which comprises of five Tests, nine ODIs and 12 T20s kicks off with South Africa arriving for three T20s and as many Tests starting September 15.

After the competition of the South African series which finishes October 23, Bangladesh will be touring India for the first time in their history for three T20s and two Test matches. However, the Test matches against South African and Bangladesh will be part of the inaugural World Test Championship that begins after the ongoing World Cup.

After the Bangladesh series concludes, West Indies will tour India, starting from December 6 to play three T20s and as many ODIs. While the T20s will be played at Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram (December 8, 2nd T20) and Hyderabad (December 11, 3rd T20), Chennai (December 15, 1st ODI) and Vizag (December 18, 2nd ODI) will host the other two 50-over games apart from Cuttack.

The following month will see Zimbabwe touring India for three T20s between January 5 and 10. Four days later, India play Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series. The home season will conclude in March with South Africa again visiting India for three ODIs.