Puri: The School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department and the district administration are yet to restore infrastructure at schools, ravaged by cyclonic storm Fani which hit the state May 3.

According to sources, more than 2,000 primary and high schools in Puri district have suffered damage due to the summer storm. However, around 170 schools have suffered extensive damage, sources said.

It is learnt that the asbestos roofs of some schools have been blown away by the gusty winds while the boundary walls and other structures of many educational institutions have collapsed.

The asbestos roofs of Government Girls’ High School in the Holy City have been blown away by the storm. Moreover, the cyclonic storm has damaged toilets on the school premises.

“The Government Girls’ High School has 350 students. The administration has failed to repair damaged structures at the school even though two months have elapsed since the cyclone,” said a local.

School sources said they have submitted a report on cyclone damage to the district education officer (DEO) and sought his intervention to carry out the repair work.

Similarly, the administration has failed to repair damaged structures at Bishwambar Vidyapeeth, Bholanath Vidyapeeth, Gadadhar Vidyapeeth and Balagandi High School in the city here.

“School authorities are facing problems in holding classes. The state government should take immediate steps to repair damaged structures at schools,” said a social activist.