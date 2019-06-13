Bhubaneswar: The vigilance department Thursday carried out simultaneous raids at various places including the residence and parental home of a lady teacher and her husband who is the auditor at the higher education department, on charges of possessing disproportionate assets worth several lakhs. The lady identified as Gayatri Tripthy is a teacher of Saindha Upper primary School at Telangapentha in Cuttack while her husband, Jadish Patnaik works as an auditor in the Higher Education department of the state.

Speaking to the media, the Superintendent of Police in the Vigilance department, R Prakash said, “We conducted the raids on the basis of secret intelligence about Tripathy amassing huge property. She had unknown sources of income apart from the legal sources of income.

The sleuths have collected around Rs 73 lakh cash and large quantity of jewellery from her locker at a cooperative bank.