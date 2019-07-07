Simulia: Those who have tasted at least once the Dahibara, Aludam and Ghuguni of Chandrasekhar Sandhibigraha will never forget their taste.

The 55-year-old Chandrasekhar is a resident of Badasasan in Jajpur, but he is well known for his tasty Dahibara-Aludam in Markona and Simulia areas of Balasore. He has been living in the area for last 20 years and has been selling food on a pushcart.

Chandrasekhar sometimes looks back at his past, marked with struggles and hardship. He gave up studies in Class II due to poverty.

When he was 10 years old, he started selling fruits in his area. Later, he left his village for Markona and started Dahibara-Aludam business.

“I get up at 3 am and start preparing Dahibara-Aludam. My wife Rashmita helps me,” he said.

All items – Dahibara, Ghuguni, Aludam, Khata, Masla and Seo – are ready on his pushcart by 9 am. Then he leaves for the bazaar.

Earlier, he used to do his business at distant places during festivals, melas and pujas. “Now, age is not permitting me to push the cart so far,” he said.

Most of Chandrasekhar’s customers like his food. His friendly approach is also part of his business and his daily turnover is around Rs 1,000 and profit Rs 300.

With his earnings, he bought 17 ‘gunths’ of land and built a house. He is also educating his two sons. Chandrasekhar’s elder son is doing a computer course at ITI and his youngest son is in Class IV. He wants to provide higher education to his sons as he was unable to study.

PNN