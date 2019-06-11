Bhubaneswar: Daikin India, one of the leading air-conditioner makers in India, Monday said the company is looking to sell about 1.5 lakh residential air-conditioners in Odisha by the end of this fiscal.

Daikin India director Kuldeepak Virmani said: “Last financial year, we sold about Rs 1.25 lakh residential ACs in the state. Now we expect 15 per cent growth in this segment in FY 2019-20.” Virmani was in the city to inaugurate a new branch office near Nayapalli.

The Japanese company also expects to increase its turnover in the state. “We earned between Rs 40 crore and 45 crore in the financial year 2018-19; we are looking to earn Rs 65 crore in the current financial year. We also hope to reach Rs 100 crore turnover by the next fiscal,” Virmani said. He expressed confidence about Daikin becoming the number one company in the state by the next year.

The company wants its market share to rise to 18 per cent this FY from the existing 10 per cent. At present, the company has 85 dealers (direct and indirect) across the state. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have 34 dealers. Daikin India has strong presence in the East Zone and the company aims to contribute in excess of Rs 500 crore for 2019-20 from eastern parts. “Rs 500 crore is 10 per cent of Daikin India, which will contribute to the total targeted turnover of Rs 5,000 crore this financial year. It is the fastest growing zone with more than 80 per cent over the last year (April and May). Odisha has doubled sales over the last year in the same period,” Daikin India director said.

The company has come up with its latest range of energy efficient air-conditioners in the market. Daikin’s new Wi-Fi enabled AC comes with an application that lets consumers switch controls of various modes. Daikin’s IoT-enabled smart air-conditioner is compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Moreover, Daikin’s advanced anti-corrosion AC series is an epitome of understanding customer’s needs and meeting them.