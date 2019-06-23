Puri: Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, Lord Jagannath and Lord Sudarshan are now sick and undergoing treatment. This fifteen days hibernation is called ‘Anasara’.

During this period, married daughters of ‘Daitapati’ servitors never visit their parents’ house. This age old practice, including some others, is still followed.

Devi Subhadra’s Badagrahi and Daitapati servitor Ramchandra Dasmohapatra says, every ‘Daitapati’ family practices sanctity during the 15 days long ‘Anasara’.

Prior to ‘Snana Purnima’, houses are white washed. Kitchen and worship rooms are well washed. Clothes are also washed. After receiving water ‘Snana Purnima’ day, the same is offered to departed souls. And with this water, ‘Habishanna’ is prepared in earthen pots.

The ‘anna’ is cooked on traditional hearth by women of ‘Daitapati’ families wearing patta saree. Nowadays, many families are still cooking ‘anna’ on traditional hearths while some use new gas stoves. The ‘anna’ and ‘dalma’ prepared in the line of the procedure followed in Jagannath temple.

Family members, including children, have this food before sunset and it is had once in a day. They neither take food nor water at any places other than their houses. Those family members who are working outside usually come home availing 15 days’ leave.

All the ‘Daitapati’ families strictly follow the rules. And hence the married daughters never come to their families during this period. These families also don’t get friends and relatives as guests.

The families never give alms during this period. And as the deities never use beds during ‘Anasara’, the ‘Daitapati’ family members never use cots, beds and pillows. They abstain from all the luxuries, to be precise.

They apart, the family members never wear gold ornaments during this period, informs Dasmohapatra.

PNN