New Delhi: Dalit activist Raj Kumar Anand along with his wife Veena Anand Thursday rejoined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister and the party’s National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. The two had left the party during the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.

Welcoming the two, Kejriwal said he was happy about their homecoming. During his address on the occasion, Kejriwal said: “Raj Kumar Anand’s wife contested the elections on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket in 2013, but due to certain confusion and differences of opinion, they (the two) had left the party”.

“I am happy to welcome them back. Inspired by the work that the Delhi government is doing for the last 4-5 years, especially in the field of education, health, electricity, water and the initiatives taken for the poor and Dalits, he (Anand) decided to get back in the party.”

Expressing confidence, Kejriwal said: “He (Anand) will be working towards the party’s ideology of serving the poor and Dalits. He has returned to the party as a ‘karyakarta’ and not for any position or personal gain.”

Speaking at the event, Raj Kumar Anand said: “My wife and I want to rejoin the Aam Aadmi Party, whose ideology we believe in.”

“I am happy that I am being inducted into the party as a common volunteer. This party is not a party of leaders, it is a party of volunteers,” he added.