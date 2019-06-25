Puri: Hoardings which are posing threat to the commuters will be removed before Rath Yatra.

Puri Municipality executive officer Bijay Kumar Das said that all dangerous hoardings will be removed before the Rath Yatra as the city is gearing up for the event.

Many trees, houses, towers and hoardings which were severely damaged by Cyclone Fani May 3 are still posing threat to the public.

Hoardings near the main road, Badadanda (Grand Road) and Medical Chhak can cause accidents. The administration has not removed them so far.

The iron frames of some hoardings are swaying atop many buildings and this has created cracks on the buildings.

“Lakhs of devotees will throng the Holy city to witness the car festival. So, the administration has to remove the damaged hoardings from both sides of Badadanda,” said a city resident.

“Many hoardings and iron frames were destroyed or were bent by the cyclone. Mishaps can occur as these hoardings are likely to fall any time, but they are not being removed,” said Pratap Satpathy, another resident.