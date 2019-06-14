Los Angeles: Actor Daniel Radcliffe is set to star in Netflix’s ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ interactive special.

The film scheduled to release 2020 will see Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) set off on her biggest adventure, reported Variety.

In this interactive special currently under production, viewers will get to decide the outcome of the story similar to ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ released earlier this year.

Along with Radcliffe and Kemper, Jon Hamm, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane will also appear in movie.

‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; series ended its run in 2019 with the second half of the fourth season.

Series creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are writing the new special and are also the executive producers and showrunners.

PTI