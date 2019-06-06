Bhubaneswar: A petition was filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Thursday seeking justice for a minor who was impregnated after being allegedly raped at Daringbadi in Kandhamal.

In his petition (Diary No. 6462/IN/2019), rights activist Himanshu Sekhar Nayak has urged the apex rights body to issue a directive to the Chief Secretary to compensate Rs 10 lakh to the victim, a Class VIII girl, apart from submitting the assistance disbursal proof with the NHRC before the next hearing.

This apart, Nayak has sought an order to the state government for submitting an Action Taken Report with the NHRC within four weeks.

The minor girl was on her way to school some eight months ago when the accused— Jirimaya Pradhan, a married man hailing from Dadadamaha village, lured her to the nearby woods and forced himself on her. The accused had even threatened the victim to kill her if she dared to disclose the gruesome episode to anyone. With no option in sight, the perturbed minor kept mum, the petitioner said quoting the police complaint.

The incident, however, came to light a few days back when the schoolgirl was rushed to a nearby healthcare facility after she complained of illness. Doctors confirmed her pregnancy even as the victim, too, narrated her ordeal before the family.

Soon after, the victim’s family approached Daringibadi police Tuesday evening which registered a case (54/19) and subsequently arrested Pradhan Wednesday.

The accused was medically examined at a local community health centre, while the victim was taken to a hospital in Phulbani for tests, the petitioner said quoting a senior police official.