Bhubaneswar: The state government Monday named Dasarathi Satpathy as secretary of the legislative Assembly.

Satpathy, an Odisha Administrative Service officer of 2005 batch, was appointed to the post in a reshuffle, June 21.

The post was lying vacant after the retirement of Amiya Kumar Sarangi March 31. Shishir Kanta Swain, a joint secretary rank officer, was given the additional charge of secretary of the Assembly.

The first session of the 16th legislative assembly will commence from Tuesday.