Mumbai: Ever since Sara Ali Khan confessed on national television that she wants to date Kartik Aaryan, the rumours of their dating have been constantly grabbing the headlines.

It was even reported that Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan has no qualms about their relationship. But now rumour has it that mother Amrita Singh is quite upset over these developments.

Sara and Kartik are all set to star along with each other in Imtiaz Ali’s next film and Amrita believes that her professional life is now beginning to hamper her personal life as she is constantly being linked to Kartik.

It has been alleged that she has advised the ‘Kedarnath’ actress to focus on her work and stop reacting to such rumours.