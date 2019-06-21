Nottingham: Australian opener David Warner has been in great form in the ongoing World Cup. So far he has amassed 447 runs at an average of 89.40 in six matches, which include two hundreds as well.

Thursday, it was his daddy hundred which powered Australia to 381/5, before Bangladesh responded with 333/8 in the highest scoring World Cup match of all time. Warner scored 166 off 147 balls, which consisted of 14 fours and 5 sixes.

After the match, Warner revealed that his teammates have given him a new nickname.

“The guys call me ‘Hum-Bull’ (humble),” Warner was quoted as saying. “Look, it’s just one of those things. I think I was on a good behaviour bond for two years, I think it was, if that’s what you want to call it, with the ICC. And couldn’t really do anything on the field and I’m at that point (in life) as well at the moment.”

The 32-year-old was known as ‘Bull’ early in his career before he was nicknamed as ‘Reverend’.

“It’s a different game. We’ve played so much cricket over the last 12 months with a lot of different people, especially the Bangladesh guys. Getting to know a lot of them as well has been great. It just opens your eyes to a new world. It’s just normal me now,” said Warner.

With 16 ODI hundreds, Warner has now drawn level with Adam Gilchrist for third spot for the Australian with most number of ODI centuries.

