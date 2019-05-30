Bhubaneswar: The weather conditions in interior parts of Odisha is likely to get worse as maximum day temperature is likely to go above normal by 2-3 degrees Celsius at some places during next three-four days.

According to Bhubaneswar based regional meteorological centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current heatwave condition is likely to prevail over the state notwithstanding the intermittent light to medium rainfall that are expected over a few places in the state.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder-shower accompanied by thunderstorm with gusty winds – speed reaching up to 30-40 kmph and lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Gajapati, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul and Sambalpur,” read the Thursday afternoon 1:30pm bulletin of the centre.

“Dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha,” it added.

According to the agency, partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder and lightning is likely. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.