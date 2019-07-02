Bhubaneswar: The Doordarshan (DD) Kendra here is all set for live telecast of Rath Yatra in Puri.

The centre has planned to live telecast Sri Gundicha Yatra July 4, Bahuda Yatra July 12, Suna Besha July 13, Adhara Pana July 14 and Niladri Bije July 15.

Sources said Doordarshan will install 12 digital HD cameras on Grand Road for the purpose. “Viewers can watch the live telecast of Sri Gundicha Yatra from 8.30am till the end of chariot-pulling on DD-Odia (Regional Service) with terrestrial support in Odisha and from 9.00am to 12noon on National Network with terrestrial support all over India,” said a source.

Commentary will be in Hindi, English and Sanskrit for National telecast and in Odia and Bangla for Regional telecast. Doordarshan has made arrangements to carry the live telecast of Sri Gundicha Yatra on DD-Bharati, DD-India and DO-Bangla for satellite viewers of the country as well as for international viewers from 8.30am till the end of chariot-pulling.

A curtain raiser on car festival ‘Rath Jatra Prastuti Parba’ (Hindi) will be telecast on National Network July 2 at 11.30am and 6.00pm. Similarly, another curtain raiser in Odia will be telecast in DD-Odia July 3 at 8.30am and 10.00pm.

Sri Gundicha will also be webcast live through National Informatics Centre (NIC) on http://rathjatra.nic.in/rathjatra.html The event can be live-streamed on Youtube.