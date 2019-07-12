Mumbai: Hindi film actress Sameera Reddy has been blessed with a baby girl. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her holding the fingers of the new born child.
The caption reads, “Our little angel came this morning My Baby girl! Thank you for all the love and blessings #blessed.”
Since quite some time, Sameera had been doing pregnant photo shoots in traditional avatars and was also sharing pictures on social media.
Color is reality , black and white takes you beyond it
Reflecting ! Im proud to say these pics are #nofilter #notouchup #nophotoshop
To completely let go & be fearless is liberating
She is water. Powerful enough to drown you, soft enough to cleanse you & deep enough to save you
I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the the bump in my 9 th month . At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired , scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful! I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level
A few days ago, she did an underwater photo shoot while being pregnant which became a hit on Instagram.
In 2015, she was blessed with a baby boy and this year in March she shared his son’s four year old photo.
I can now smile at our Ladoos pics from 2015 but then it was a whole different story. It broke my heart to not recognise myself and I didn't have faith I could get back to being fit again . #momtobeagain better prepared this time ! We are all #imperfectlyperfect
Sameera Reddy made her film debut with the 2002 film ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’. She is best known for starring in films such as ‘Darna Mana Hai’ (2003), ‘Musafir’ (2004), ‘Jai Chiranjeeva’ (2005), ‘Taxi Number 9211’ (2006), ‘Ashok’ (2006), ‘Race’ (2008), ‘Varanam Aayiram’ (2008), ‘De Dana Dan’ (2009), ‘Aakrosh’ (2010), ‘Oru naal vaarum’ (2010) ‘Vettai’ (2012) and ‘Tezz’ (2012).
Reddy got married to Akshai Varde, an entrepreneur 21 January 2014 in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding.
PNN/Agencies
