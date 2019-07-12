Mumbai: Hindi film actress Sameera Reddy has been blessed with a baby girl. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her holding the fingers of the new born child.

The caption reads, “Our little angel came this morning My Baby girl! Thank you for all the love and blessings #blessed.”

Since quite some time, Sameera had been doing pregnant photo shoots in traditional avatars and was also sharing pictures on social media.

A few days ago, she did an underwater photo shoot while being pregnant which became a hit on Instagram.

In 2015, she was blessed with a baby boy and this year in March she shared his son’s four year old photo.

Sameera Reddy made her film debut with the 2002 film ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’. She is best known for starring in films such as ‘Darna Mana Hai’ (2003), ‘Musafir’ (2004), ‘Jai Chiranjeeva’ (2005), ‘Taxi Number 9211’ (2006), ‘Ashok’ (2006), ‘Race’ (2008), ‘Varanam Aayiram’ (2008), ‘De Dana Dan’ (2009), ‘Aakrosh’ (2010), ‘Oru naal vaarum’ (2010) ‘Vettai’ (2012) and ‘Tezz’ (2012).

Reddy got married to Akshai Varde, an entrepreneur 21 January 2014 in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding.

