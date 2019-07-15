Jaleswar: A dead body was found from Prasadshola forest near Kalama panchayat under Raibania police limit at Jaleswar block of Balasore district, Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Shankarshan Barik of Kiakhali village under Rasgovindpur police limits.

According to sources, Barik’s wife had an alleged extra-marital affair with a person and had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him.

Barik’s wife and her paramour killed him and buried the body in the nearby Prasadshola forest late Saturday night.

On being informed, the police seized the body with the help of sniffer dogs and a scientific team. The body has since been sent for post-mortem.

Police have registered a murder case (no. 66/ 2019) into the incident and arrested the two accused. Both confessed to the crime during interrogation, police sources said.

PNN