Aradi: A dead crow was found in the water tank of Baba Akhandalamani temple in Aradi causing alarm among the temple servitors and frustration among the devotees.

The water of the tank was being used by the servitors and other staff for cooking and related purposes.

According to a source, the incident came to light when a staff of the temple was swabbing the tank.

“The cover of the water tank had been blown away by the storm during cyclone Fani but another cover was put in its place. We have no idea what happened during the replacement,” said temple administrator Bidyadhar Palai.

That said, he assured that the administration will take steps to avoid such issues.

PNN