Sohela: The Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Sohela Tehsil in Bargarh district has been functioning without doctors, pharmacists, nurses and pathological technicians for as many as three months, leaving people at the mercy of the assistants here.

Three months ago, Dr Chinmaya Pradhan, who was posted at PHC, had quit and since then no doctor has replaced him. Even pharmacist Susant Kumar Bhoi has been sent to deputation at a hospital in Panimora. Also, no appointment of nurse has been made since then.

Many people from Kudopali, Kasipali, Negimunda, Macchimura, Brahmanidihi, Pandakipali, Arjunda of Bargarh district and some people from Yuva, Jirapali, and Bundamal of Chhattisgarh district depend on this PHC for medical needs. Since the PHC is sans a doctor, these people have no choice rather than being attended by an assistant and a sweeper.

So, various accident cases are being handled by SCB Medical College and Hospital despite the presence of the PHC.

The patients alleged that the PHC lacks basic facilities, including availability of doctors and nurses. Villagers urged the administration to appoint a doctor at the PHC at the earliest, but their words went in vain.

“Due to lack of doctors in Sohela, we are unable to appoint any doctor for PHC, Kudopali, but we are planning to provide basic facilities so that people can be treated for minor ailments. We are working on various issues and those will be sorted out soon. However, it will take time to improve the healthcare of the hospital,” healthcare administrator Dr. Sameer Kumar Panda said.