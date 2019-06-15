Bhubaneswar: Police recovered the decomposed hanging body of a young man from a rented accommodation at Shree Vihar under Chandrasekharpur police limits Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as 28 years old Bibhu Prasad Maharana of Niali Charichhak area.

Sources said, Bibhu had been looking for employment for last two years after completing engineering. He had been living with his brother at a rented accommodation at Shree Vihar. Though Bibhu had been applying for jobs, he never received any of his choice. He had allegedly been under severe stress.

Three or four days ago his brother had gone out of state to one of their relatives over some work. During his brother’s absence, Bibhu hanged self with a door screen from the ceiling fan.

Saturday the house owner had gone to meet Bibhu. He found the door bolted from inside and could smell a foul smell coming from inside. He immediately informed police.

Registering an unnatural death case, the police have launched an investigation into the incident. The body has been sent to Capital Hospital for autopsy.

PNN