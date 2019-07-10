Suvrasini Sharma simply loves to dance. The Rourkela-based Bharatnatyam dancer has participated in several dance reality shows and won many awards. She also excels in contemporary, hip-hop and other dance forms. Suvrasini, who became a household name after participating in Dance Odisha Dance Super Moms 2018, spoke to Orissa POST.

Born to Prakash and Sagarika Tambey, Suvrasini drew inspiration from her elder sister, who was also into dancing. She used to watch her sister and imitate her dance steps and gradually started participating in dance competitions in her hometown. “My elder sister used to practice dance watching television. I would stand behind her and imitate her steps. I was a fast learner and could easily master the steps. I was shy as a child and had stage fright. I would often enrol my name but would run back home when my name was announced by the organisers,” she says.

Her family members spotted her talent but, at the same time, were concerned about her shyness. They encouraged her and, after a few performances, Suvrasini started overcoming her stage fright.

“I learnt dancing from Bijay Nanda for two years before joining another group, Surtal. In 2007, I got the best dancer award of Angul. The following year, I participated in dance reality shows like Jhoom Odisha Jhoom, Dance Challenge on Sarthak TV, and Dance India Dance on Zee,” says Suvrasini, who considers Madhuri Dixit her idol.

Although Suvrasini tied the knot early, she says her in-laws have been extremely supportive. “I got married after completing my intermediate. However, that did not put a stop to my dancing. My in-laws, particularly my father in law, have always encouraged me to take dancing seriously. However, dancing took a backseat after the birth of my child,” she says.

That was in 2013. She started practicing again after a gap of two years. “Both my parents and in-laws motivated me, and I started preparing for dance reality shows. I used to watch a lot of videos of Madhuri Dixit’s dance performances. She is flawless and I used to closely follow her dance moves. She is always brimming with energy and that’s what inspired me to take dance seriously,” says Suvrasini.

“In 2016, I participated in a dance reality competitions titled Parichay and Prativa in Rourkela. Participating on the show gave my confidence a boost and I decided to give Dance Odisha Dance a shot. I auditioned for the show in Rourkela and was selected. Every round on the show was a challenge. Judges Saswat Joshi, Amit Nayak and Rajasmita Kar used to motivate the participants a lot. It was a dream-come-true moment for me when my name was announced as the winner,” she adds.

Today, Suvrasini is a dance teacher at a school in Rourkela. Besides, she runs a dance institute where she trains children. “I am a teacher now, but I never quit learning. I still go to my guru at times to brush up my skills,” says Suvrasini, who is gearing up to participate in national-level dance reality shows and aspires to become a choreographer.

“I love the stage. I want to continue performing for my husband, parents and in-laws because it makes them happy. They are proud of me and I always want to see them smiling. I also want to see my child perform on stage someday,” she says.