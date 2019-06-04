Mumbai: Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and lent her support to the importance of sleeping. She used the ‘stories’ feature of the photo-sharing app to ask a pertinent, but hilarious question: “Why is sleeping in considered lazy, but going to bed early isn’t?”

The quote, written in chalk on a blackboard in Deepika’s Insta story, also went on to say: “I am starting the #AllSleepMatters movement.”

To have Deepika Padukone champion a cause as important as sleeping in late is gratifying. The Piku actress has, in the past too, spoken about the importance of getting enough sleep. Deepika said, “I think we underestimate the power of sleep. I think we’ve all started compromising on sleep. Eight hours of quality sleep can make a huge difference to your day.”