Puri: Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are scheduled to return to the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir from Srigundicha temple on the occasion of Bahuda Yatra, Friday.

The deities had reached Srigundicha temple for a nine-day sojourn on the occasion of Rath Yatra, July 4.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and the Puri district administration have made all arrangements for the return journey of the Srimandir deities.

The Nandighosa, Darpadalan and Taladhwaj chariots have been parked at the Nakachana gate of Srigundicha temple to bring back the deities to Srimandir.

Maharana (carpenter) servitors of Srimandir and technicians from the state government have examined the three chariots thoroughly.

According to sources, the Mangal Alati ritual of the deities would be performed at 4 am, Friday.

The three deities would be taken to their respective chariots from Srigundicha temple through the customary Pahandi procession soon after the completion of Mangalarpan ritual at 11.45 am.

The chariots would be pulled towards Srimandir at 4 pm after the performance of Chhera Panhara ritual.

“The three chariots would reach the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir, Friday. If required we would arrange for lights for the pulling of chariots after the sunset,” said SJTA public relations officer Laxmidhar Pujapanda.

The deities would be adorned with Suna Besha (golden attire) on their respective chariots Saturday, Pujapanda added.

The district administration, meanwhile, beefed up security in the Holy City for the Bahuda Yatra. “The city has been placed under a three-tier security system for the festival,” said a police officer.