Puri: The state government is yet to restore electricity supply to many villages on the outskirts of the Holy City here even though more than one-and-half months have passed since the state was ravaged by cyclonic storm Fani, May 3.

The residents of several gram panchayats under Puri Sadar block are living a life of misery in the absence of electricity, sources said. Moreover, irregularities in the survey to identify cyclone-affected families for house damage assistance have also created much resentment among the villagers, sources added.

It is learnt that the state government has failed to restore power supply to Balipada, Baliput and many other gram panchayats of Puri Sadar block. “The district administration has restored electricity supply to almost all areas in Puri city. But, many villages on the city outskirts are yet to get power supply. The administration has no concern for the people of rural areas,” said Suresh Khuntia of Balipada panchayat.

Khuntia also claimed that many cyclone-affected families in his panchayat have been excluded from the victims’ list to get house damage assistance. “Many real victims have been excluded from the list to get house damage assistance while families residing in three-storey buildings have been made eligible for the aid,” he alleged.

Binod Satpathy, another villager from Baliput, claimed that the cyclonic storm had damaged his house completely. He and his family have been residing in the house of a relative since the cyclone. But, Satpathy’s name has not been included in the victims’ list to get house damage assistance.

“People having concrete houses found place in the victims’ list. Even, some influential persons, their spouses and children have been included in the list separately,” Satpathy alleged.

Satpathy also alleged that the officials of electricity department have ignored rural pockets with regard to power restoration work.

Many villagers, meanwhile, urged the administration to prepare fresh lists for victims in villages like Betal, Laxminarayanpur, Amuripada Odasahi and Routasahi.