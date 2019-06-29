Tensa: Owners of mines and heavy vehicles in the industrial area of Sundargarh district suffer huge losses due to a delay in construction of the Tensa road.

Sources said the road connecting to Barasuan and Rajmunda from Koida via Tensa is being constructed from 2018. Over last six months the administration has declared the road as no-entry zone for heavy vehicles from 7 am to 7 pm.

The government had sanctioned Rs 80 crore for the construction of this road. But due to the fault of the contractor, work on the road is not yet over. As a result, owners of mines and vehicles in the area are facing problems.

Although the administration had declared the area as a no-entry zone for vehicles to speed up work, the contractor is not serious about the job.

But due to no-entry restrictions, mines in the area are unable to transport their iron ores outside the state. Around 10,000 trucks are parked in the mining area due to this.

Owners of heavy vehicles also face financial problems as the transportation of iron ore from mines stopped six months ago. They are unable to pay loan installments of their vehicles to banks.

Many youths of the area were earning their livelihood as helpers and drivers on trucks. However, for six months around 50,000 youths are unemployed as truck owners are unable to pay them.

The administration has allowed truck drivers to ply on the road after 7 pm. But there is heavy traffic jam on this road at that time as trucks from all mines operate during that period. The roads are jammed for five to six hours. Heavy vehicle owners said they are unable to complete even a single trip a day.

The government is losing crores of revenues. The problem has stopped mining business in the area totally.

People of Koida have demanded speedy construction of the road and removal of no-entry restrictions so that transportation of iron ore can go on smoothly. They threatened that they would organise a protest if their demands were not met soon.

When Koida Mining Deputy Director Sushil Behera was asked about this, he said the administration will finish the work soon.

“We are bound to follow instructions of the district administration although the mining department is suffering huge losses,” he added.

Sub-Collector Praveer Nayak said it was important to declare the area as no-entry zone as the road is being constructed. “We will discuss the matter with PWD and try to finish construction soon,” he added.

BJD general secretary Pradumna Tripathy said the administration should construct the road within deadline. “I will raise the matter with the administration and mine owners and try to solve the problem,” he said.

