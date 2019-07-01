Dharmagarh: The slow-paced execution of the mega water treatment plant, meant to improve water supply to Dharmagarh NAC in KBD Chhak of Kalahandi district, has angered people here.

Locals expressed displeasure over inordinate delay in completion of the project which was launched a year ago. There is no progress despite several meetings to review works, it is alleged.

Reports said the project was started by the housing and urban development department in February, 2018. The government had sanctioned Rs 35 crore for the water treatment plant. The project aims to supply water to all residents of the NAC.

People here say the department had promised to complete the project in August 2019, but half the work is not over yet. The city faces water shortage. Waiting for drinking water for hours near stand-posts in Dharmagarh NAC areas is a daily routine for all residents.

The people face acute water shortage in summer. Women stand in lines near stand-posts for drinking water from early morning. As it is a difficult task for people, especially for women, to collect water from the stand-post, the government sanctioned a water treatment plant in the area.

The project entails drawing water from the Chhilipa river through underground pipes and processing at the water treatment plant.

The plant will purify the water and the clean water will be stored in three overhead tanks. After that, the water will be distributed to the public through underground pipes.

The treatment plant has a capacity to purify 40 lakh litres of water daily. The administration is aiming to solve the water problem in the city in the next 20 years through this water treatment plant. But the slow pace of execution has raised questions about the project.

A company named Sri Contractor of Rajasthan won the tender for the project. The company has dug roads in the NAC to lay pipes. But the roads have not been repaired.

When Department Assistant Engineer Biswanath Joshi was asked about this, he said he will instruct the contractor to finish the work soon.

PNN