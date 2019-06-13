Malkangiri: The Balimela Power Project Employees Union has expressed its displeasure over delay in renovation and upgrading of the Balimela Power House project run by Odisha Hydro-Power Corporation Ltd (OHPC).

It may be mentioned here that Balimela hydro-power project is one of largest of its kind in Asia. The project was set up near the town bearing the same name jointly by the governments of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter to the Balimela project’s Chief General Manager, Siba Prasad Panda, the union alleged that the delay has caused revenue loss in crores of rupees. The company’s loss has pushed the future of the staff into uncertainty.

The tender for revamping all six units of the power house had been given to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in 2016 which was supposed to be completed within 54 months.

BHEL was appointed by the state government to renovate and modernise the power station, improve efficiency and reduce auxiliary power consumption of turbine-generators.

BHEL was instructed to design, engineer, manufacture, supply, dismantle, erect, test and commission critical parts of turbines, generators, governors, controls and instrumentation, protection, and balance of the plant.

Similarly, the ongoing work on two generators was supposed to be completed in 18 months. But the work, which is being executed by Purvanchal Engineers’ firm, has been dragging its feet, the workers’ union alleged.

Sources said for the overall verification and advice related to the modernisation work, another consultation agency has been engaged by the government. The company has appointed three retired executive engineers for the work. But the result is zero both for the company and the state government.

Stressing the need to draw the attention of OHPC, the union members demanded urgent action. Panda attributed the delay to BHEL manufacturing the machinery outside Odisha and fitting the same after due matching.

He also said that a meeting should be held every month, adding that his team is doing its best to expedite the work.

PNN