New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday met the six-year-old rape victim and her family at Safdarjung Hospital here and offered financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family along with a promise of arranging a lawyer for the case.

“I am shaken after seeing the plight of the minor rape victim. If children are not safe even in the national capital, we should all hang our heads in shame. CCTV cameras helped in nabbing the accused. We are installing cameras across Delhi. We are also ready to cooperate with the Centre to make Delhi safe,” he told the media here.

The incident took place Tuesday afternoon when the accused identified as Nanhey, a resident of Uttar Pradesh”s Bulandshahr, lured the girl and took her to a deserted area in Dwarka’s Sector 23 area.

Kejriwal said he met the girl along with his Deputy Manish Sisodia and also met the doctors treating her. “They said her condition was serious when she arrived at the hospital. However, she is now stable after operation and other treatments. There is nothing to worry; the doctors are taking good care of her. I also met her father, he is a daily wage worker. I have promised her father all kind of support,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government will give financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family. “The Delhi government will also arrange for the best lawyer required to bring the culprit to book. We want to make this an example by getting the culprit the harshest punishment so that no one dares to commit such monstrous acts in future,” he added.

When asked about the law and order situation in the city, Kejriwal said: “I request the Central government to take all the necessary steps required so that the law and order situation improves in Delhi. I assure that the Delhi government and the people of Delhi will take all steps required to support the Central government to improve the law and order situation of Delhi.”