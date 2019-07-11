New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday sought a response from Union Minister Harsh Vardhan over a plea challenging his election to the Lok Sabha. A bench presided by Navin Chawla issued notice to the Minister and posted the matter for hearing September 24.

The Union Minister for Health and Earth and Science was elected to the Lok Sabha from Chandni Chowk in Delhi. The plea alleged that Harsh Vardhan committed corrupt practice by not disclosing the true purchase cost of a residential apartment purchased by his wife in Dwarka in Delhi.

In his 2014 affidavit, Harsh Vardhan mentioned the cost as Rs 62,50,000 while in his 2019 affidavit he put it as Rs 70,73,673.

The petitioner, a voter from Chandni Chowk constituency, urged that his election be declared null and void. The petition also pushed for disqualifying Harsh Vardhan from contesting elections for six months.