New Delhi: Targeting enterprise customers, Dell India Friday launched a 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop in its Latitude 7000 series at a starting price of Rs 1,35,000.

The new Latitude 7400 2-in-1 comes with a proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology. When in sleep mode, the sensor detects user presence, wakes the system, and immediately scans for facial recognition to log in with Windows Hello, a biometric-based technology to ensure secure access.

When the user steps away, the laptop locks itself to preserve battery life and ensure security.

“This device will be a huge winner for us. With innovative features like fingerprint reader in the power button, it can be useful for enterprises across verticals,” Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director & General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell India said.

The ‘ExpressConnect’ connect feature in the laptop links the device to the best Wi-Fi available and provides faster data transfer than a conventional antenna, Dell India said.

Dell also claimed that the ‘ExpressCharge’ feature enables users to recharge the battery life to 80 per cent in one hour.

“We are extremely excited about the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 and some of the exclusive ‘Express’ features that will help our enterprise customers experience productivity faster and without interruption,” said Vivekanand Manjeri, Brand Director, Client Solutions Group, Dell India.

“Building on our commitment to deliver thin and light products, this new 2-in-1 will be the smallest 14-inch commercial 2-in-1 with a smaller footprint. This has been made possible by an innovative new design with a drop hinge that allows for a narrow bezel on each of the four sides,” Manjeri added.

While the laptop is designed for enterprises, Belgundi added that general consumers can also purchase the laptop if they reach out to the company.

“We are still evaluating on the possibilities of making it available on online and in retail stores,” Belgundi added.

