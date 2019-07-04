Cuttack: With fresh cases of Dengue being reported from Cuttack every now and then, the disease has become a major health hazard for the city after Jaundice.

The latest case of Dengue was reported from Rajendra Nagar that comes under ward- 52 in this city Wednesday. Latatendu Mohapatra’s son Sahil Mohapatra have tested positive for this disease.

According to a source, at least six persons were diagnosed with the disease in the district between January and June.

Locals have blamed poor sanitation and water pollution for frequent incidents of both the jaundice and dengue in Cuttack district. They claimed that most of the water supply pipes in the city pass through drainage lines. Sewage from the drains often enters into the water supply pipes through breaches leading to contamination. Solid waste management has also crumbled her, they added.

That said, despite multiple attempts by the denizens, little has been done by the administration in terms of infrastructural changes to prevent the disease. Worse, the Health Department and the CMC have taken no step to treat the people suffering from jaundice and dengue, locals alleged.

CMC heath officer Umesh Panigrahi, however, refuted the allegation. “Major steps are being taken to check the outbreak of dengue. And the news pertaining to dengue outbreak is totally false,” he added.

