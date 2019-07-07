New Delhi: The spate of resignations within the Congress continued Sunday with Rahul Gandhi loyalists Jyotiraditya Scindia and Milind Deora resigning their posts in the party, weeks after the Lok Sabha poll debacle.

While Scindia resigned as AICC general secretary for Western Uttar Pradesh, Deora resigned as Mumbai Congress chief; both took moral responsibility for the party’s poor electoral show in their respective areas.

“Accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as general secretary of AICC to Shri Rahul Gandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party,” Scindia tweeted.

Gandhi quit as Congress president and informed about it Wednesday via Twitter, but the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, is yet to decide his successor.

Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav too had resigned Saturday, taking moral responsibility for the poor electoral show.

A number of middle-rung leaders have resigned their posts in the Congress, but top leaders have refrained from quitting after Gandhi quit as Congress president.

The party’s top leadership, which is now looking for a replacement for Rahul, will have a new team once the new Congress chief is appointed and some more resignations are likely to pour in till then.

