Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has some funny life lessons to share with her fans.

Priyanka shared a short video from her recent photoshoot for American magazine InStyle’s July 2019 issue on Instagram Saturday.

The video opens with Priyanka greeting her fans in a truly ‘desi girl’ style with ‘namastey’.

“Always be bigger than your skirt,” Priyanka said while sharing the first tip.

Her second life lesson is termed as “have nothing to hide”. While talking about this life hack, she is seen flaunting her bare back in designer Tarun Tahiliani’s sari, which caused a social media buzz.

She further said: “Life tip no. 3: Sari, not sorry! Life lesson no. 4: Make some noise.”

Priyanka concluded the video with her fifth tip: “When you have differences, patch it up.”

“5 life lessons with yours truly (I’m so funny) haha,” she captioned the video.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen on-screen in Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink”.

IANS