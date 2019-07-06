BHUBANESWAR: JD Institute of Fashion Technology Bhubaneswar celebrated its fifth JD Annual Design Award 2019 at a city hotel Saturday.

Students of the institute showcased around 125 garments at the event. Several eminent personalities of the fashion world were also feted on the occasion.

Earlier, a press conference on the matter was attended by centre director Vishal Subudhi, executive director Rupal Dalal and international model from Croatia Daria Farkis.

During the meet, Subhudi said, “Switch is the theme of the event this year as the students undergo transformative learning. The designer achieves a shift in perspective by switching elements from two distinct realities and producing a third entity. I am elated to see the potential among my students in Bhubaneswar.”

Interacting with Orissa Post, Farkis said, “I am very excited to wear ethnic. As far as Bhubaneswar is concerned, I am amazed by its cleanliness and natural beauty. My advice for young models is to be confident and have a fashionable attitude.”

The event hosted a 3-D walk which showcased the creativity of fashion students to a panel of industry experts. The designs were dynamic ranging from fashion to interior to jewellery to textile designing. Differently-abled members from Bhubaneswar based NGO Swabhiman walked on the ramp with models.

Twin-city fashion bloggers Luma and Leesa Rath and Kritika Ghai stole the show walking the ramp with students in each sequence whereas Farkis was the showstopper. Sequences executed at the event included ‘Tribe-o-logy’, ‘Bahara’, ‘Beyond the Canvas’, ‘Be Dazzled’, ‘Punar-Sansadhan’, ‘East meets West’, ‘Antiquity’, ‘Rugged Magic’, ‘Rhythm in the waves’, ‘Star Trek’, ‘House of Retro’ and ‘Riwaayat’.