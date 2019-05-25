Bhadrak: The administration and the excise department have not been able to stop bootlegging in rural areas of Bhadrak district even after illegal hooch had claimed 10 lives 25 days ago, a report said.

The report said that thousands of litres of liquor worth lakhs of rupees are being sold in various parts of the district while certain pockets have become hubs for hooch traders.

It is said that bootleggers carry liquor from neighbouring districts of Keonjhar, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Balasore in luxury cars and sell it in Ranital, Ichhapur, Pirahat, Tihidi, Chandbali, Nachhipur, Satabhauni, Bhadrakalai, Olanga, Bania, Erein and Gelatia. Locals alleged that the illegal liquor trade is going on with the tacit support of the excise department.

India made foreign liquor is adulterated and supplied to various areas. Country liquor is being supplied from Dhenka in Keonjhar to Bant, Agarpada, Barpada, Ganijang, Kadabaranga, Kaupur, Randia, Balua and Ramkrushnapur. Country liquor is sold for Rs 100 per three pouches.

Aradi, Dhamnagar and Tihidi are said to be bootlegging hubs. Locals said, excise officials don’t touch hooch mafia but crack down on petty traders.

Excise superintendent Rahas Bihari Patra said the department is struggling with staff shortage while information about bootlegging is not available in time. Intellectuals and social activists observed that if the administration allows liquor proliferation into Bhadrak, the possibility of another tragedy can’t be ruled out.

Ten people had reportedly died after drinking spurious liquor during elections. While the district administration has put the number of casualties at five, the excise department has not made it clear how many had died.

The BJP had targeted the state government over the tragedy and held the Chandbali MLA and his supporters responsible for the deaths in Doulatpur and nearby areas.

The BJP leaders had asserted that on instructions from the Chandbali MLA over 10 people had distributed spurious liquor to voters in Pirahat and other areas April 29 to influence voting.