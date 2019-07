Puri: With the ‘dhadi pahandi’ of the deities coming to an end, now devotees wait to witness the arrival of Puri king Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb for ‘Chhera Panhara’ ritual.

To bring the Gajapati, a palanquin has been kept readied at his palace. The ‘Chhera Panhara’ ritual is scheduled between 1:30 and 2:30pm.

Meanwhile, Shankaracharya Nishchalananda Saraswati had darshan of the deities atop the chariots.

Car pulling will start by 3:00pm.