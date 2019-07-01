Puri: Devotees are eagerly waiting to have a glimpse of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, Lord Jagannath and Lord Sudarshan Tuesday, first time since the deities remained out of bounds during the ‘Anasara’ period.

The first darshan after ‘Anasara’ is known as ‘Naba Jauban Darshan’. Lakhs of devotees are expected at Puri Badadanda to have a darshan of the deities, who will appear in youthful form after recovering from the fever they suffered following divine bath on the occasion of ‘Deba Snana Purnima’.

Chief administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Pradipta Mohapatra informed that all arrangements are in place for smooth and hassle free darshan of the deities.

Informing media people here, Mohapatra Sunday said there will be ‘Parimanik darshan’ from 2.30pm to 3.30pm and ‘Sahanmela darshan’ from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

Last year the ticket price for ‘Parimanik darshan’ was Rs 50. This year, according to the management committee’s decision, the price has been fixed at Rs 100. Those devotees who carry ‘Parimanik’ tickets will enter the temple through south gate.

Similarly, for ‘Sahanamela’ darshan devotees will enter through Lion’s gate and go out through the rest three gates. When asked about the possibilities of many devotees being deprived of having darshan of deities as the duration of the ‘Sahanmela’ darshan is only for one hour, Mohapatra said the duration could be extended after considering the situation.

