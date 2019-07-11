Puri: Devotees in large number have turned up at the Gundicha temple here to witness ‘Sandhya Darshan’ of holy trinity at Adap Mandap Thursday.

This special ritual of the holy trinity, held on Ashadha navami according to Hindu calendar, is believed to be auspicious. Hindus believe that getting a glimpse of Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra on this day leads to salvation.

For free and fair darshan of the holy deities, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has done ample arrangements here.

While there is no ticket facility for the darshan, devotees are not allowed to go inside the sanctum sanctorum. Barricades have been erected through which devotes will need to enter and exit through ‘Nakachana gate’.

As many as 40 to 45 platoons of police force have been deployed to maintain law and order situation, officials said.

PNN