Bhubaneswar: Director General of Police (DGP) R P Sharma Tuesday called upon the officers to be proactive, extra serious and extra vigilant for the world famous Rath Yatra at Puri scheduled to be held July 4 next.

Presiding over the first preparatory meeting here, Sharma directed the officers to be extra vigilant during celebration of important rituals like Nabajauban Darshan, Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra, Suna Besha and Niladri Bije which are expected to attract huge crowds from across the country.

Senior officers like Director Intelligence, Director SCRB, ADGP law and order, ADGP Railway, IGP (CR), ADGP SAP and IGP, Headquarters were present.

After a thorough discussion, a decision was taken to requisition RAF and CRPF in advance to provide extra security coverage.

Bomb disposal squad and metal detectors will be pressed into service during the festival. The meeting also decided to form counter intelligence squad and give special emphasis on VVIP security.

A comprehensive planning has been chalked out for smooth management of the security and arrangement for uninterrupted communication during the period.

The meeting also decided to ban low flying objects like helicopters and drone cameras on the Grand Road (Badadanda) and temple premises on the day of Rath Yatra for security reasons.

CCTV and X-Ray Baggage scanners will be installed and beach patrolling and sea vigil will be intensified, the DGP said.

Temporary police outposts in different locations of Puri will be set up and unsafe buildings will be sealed, the meeting resolved.

The DGP told the media that the telecom network which witnessed extensive damages during Fani in Puri is unlikely to be completely restored before the Rath Yatra. So, the department would ensure a robust VHF system for communication.

The central government has also been requested to provide adequate number of Rapid Action Force. He said crowd management during the almost a month-long festival is of prime concern for the police force considering the possibility of stampede as lakhs of devotees from all over the country and world will flock to the Holy city to witness the Lord’s sojourn.

Since almost all the CCTVs installed in the city have been damaged in the storm, temporary CCTVs will be installed for the festival.

The department has adequate manpower for smooth traffic management but steps will be taken for clearance of debris from traditional parking lots damaged in Fani.

Extra security measures will be ensured at the Railway station.

Steps will also be taken for better coordination between Coast Guard and state marine police for strict vigil of the coast.