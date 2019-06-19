Bhubaneswar: A coordination meeting for the forthcoming Rath Yatra in Puri was held at the DGP’s Camp Office in the Capital city here, Wednesday, to deliberate on various security issues.

Director General of Police (DGP) RP Sharma presided over the meeting. Senior police officers of Odisha Police and Officers from Central government security agencies like CRPF, BSF, RPF, Coast Guard, Airport Authorities of India (AAI), Indian Navy and IB attended the meeting.

A threadbare discussion was held relating to the security arrangement for smooth organisation of the festival. The central agencies expressed their readiness to extend their co-operation and provide sufficient manpower and equipment to supplement security arrangement in Puri.

The Coast Guard agreed to adequate sea patrolling off the coast of Puri along with the Indian Navy and Marine Staff of Odisha Police. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) said they would provide adequate security at Puri and Bhubaneswar railway stations and also in running trains and make proper arrangement for dissemination of information to railway passengers through LED boards. As per the decision taken at the meeting, sufficient number of CCTV cameras would be installed by the RPF at Puri railway station for the mega festival. The RPF would also install display boards at some strategic locations of Puri to provide information on train timings.

It was decided that the National Security Guard (NSG) would be requested to keep a team ready in their Hyderabad hub to meet any emergency during the festival. Sufficient number of personnel from NDRF would also be deployed with necessary equipment to act in any crisis situation. They would be assisted by the ODRAF, Odisha Police and Odisha Fire Service Personnel.

The meeting also decided to request Ministry of Civil Aviation as well as Ministry of Home Affairs to declare Puri Bada Danda (Grand Road) and Srimandir premises as no flying zones for the low-flying objects like helicopters and drone cameras during the festival.

The CRPF has been requested to spare two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) for deployment during Rath Yatra, said a senior police officer.