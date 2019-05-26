Bhubaneswar: The director General of Police, RP Sharma, along with several top officials of the state government, Sunday, reviewed security arrangements at the IDCO exhibition ground here where the swearing in ceremony is scheduled to take place, May 29.

Senior bureaucrats including Secretary Work’s department Krishan Kumar, Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Samarth Verma and Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty visited the place and reviewed the ongoing arrangements.

DGP Sharma later said to the media, “I have reviewed the security and other arrangements that are being made for the swearing in ceremony.”

He said that around 5,000 high dignitaries including Governor, Chief Justice, higher officials, VVIPs, legislative assembly members and special invitees from the public will attend the ceremony.

Preparations like building the stage and putting up tents have also begun in full swing.

Sharma also said, “Our main objective is to provide proper security to all the VVIPS and other dignitaries. We are making elaborate arrangements for the traffic and parking around the venue. We are also using various security gadgets to make the security arrangements foolproof.”

He further said that the police are also keeping a watch on suspicious characters at the railway station, busy markets and bus stands to avoid any untoward incident.

He also informed the media that security personnel will be placed at strategically located buildings around the Exhibition ground May 29.