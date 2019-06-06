Chandbali: In view of expansion of Dhamra post in Chandbali in Bhadrak, the state government had earlier proposed the Union Civil aviation Ministry to set up an aerodrome in the area.

Meanwhile, the district administration has started hunting a suitable place for the project. The Collector had directed the tehsildars of the Chandbali and Basudevpur to look for a site in the area.

Bhdrak sub-collector, Chandbali tehsildar, Basudevpur tehsildar and Dhamra revenue supervisor visited two sites proposed for the aerodrome project.

The officials said that the field survey report would be submitted to the district administration within a week.

They added that a high level committee would look into the survey report.

A patch of three acres had been identified at Kaithakhola under Dhamra tehsil. However, the land falls under the Coastal Regulatory Zone. This means, any kind of construction of the land has been prohibited. But sanction of the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment is mandatory for any construction work.

The survey report said there are 175 acres in Karanpalli, Bijaypatana and Kuamara under Dhamara tehsil; 225 acres at Nandapatana, Balimunda and Badabahali under Basudevpur tehsil.

It was also learnt that there are certain bottlenecks related to kisam of the land and approach roads to be laid to the proposed aerodrome.

