Bhubaneswar: Odisha Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Raghunandan Das has told the Assembly that Odia daily ‘Dharitri’ is the largest circulated daily newspaper to be published in Odisha.

In a written reply to an unstarred question (No 98) of BJD legislator Prafulla Samal Thursday, Das said, “As per the report published January 24 this year, Dharitri is the largest circulated newspaper of Odisha.”

Briefing about the number of print media houses in the state, Das added that the total numbers of I&PR registered Odia dailies in the state stand at 82, weekly ones at 60, fortnightly ones at 16, monthly at 19 and one quarterly as well. Besides, 17 English language newspapers are also being published from the state.

He further explained that no specific provision has been made by government to provide incentive to the journalists working in rural areas. The government benefits being provided to working journalists is same for both rural and urban areas, his answer read.

These apart, he clarified that there is no proposal under the consideration of the government to provide pension to the reporters.